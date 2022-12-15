Humane society issues plea to get dozens of dogs adopted in Kitchener-Waterloo-Stratford area

Send this page to someone via email

With 40 dogs in its care, the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth (HSKWSP) has issued an urgent call for people in the area to adopt dogs over the remainder of the month.

“We currently have 40 dogs in care between our Kitchener and Stratford centres, which is higher than previous holiday seasons,” stated animal care supervisor Natasha Castellano.

“If you, or somebody you know, is looking to adopt please visit our website to see all of our adorable dogs.”

The organization has reduced adoption fees between 25 and 50 per cent for some of the dogs who are looking for their furever families.

“Our need for forever homes is particularly urgent this year as we have a much higher number of dogs looking for a family this holiday season,” humane society CEO Kathrin Delutis stated.

“We are urging people to please consider adopting a pet instead of purchasing one.”

The humane society says it lists all dogs that are available for adoption on its website.

The organization says people can also fill out an adoption survey that will allow it to try and find a good pairing between pets and adopters.

It also asks that people be patient with their applications as they could receive a number of applications for one dog. The humane society says people can call to find out about the status of their application.