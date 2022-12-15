Winnipeg man charged in fast food restaurant sex assaults: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man who tried to sexually assault female fast-food employees after locking them inside their Winnipeg restaurants has been arrested, police say.

The sex crimes unit began investigating after getting four similar reports that a man made sexual comments toward women working in restaurants after locking them inside — and in some cases chasing them around the businesses — over the last month.

The victims, all in their 20s, managed to escape unharmed, police said in a release Thursday.

The incidents happened at restaurants on William Avenue, Graham Avenue, Kennedy Street, and Main Street between Nov. 21 and Dec. 11.

Investigators say they were able to identify a single suspect with the help of security camera footage.

A 34-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested Thursday.

The man is charged with two counts of sexual assault, assault, four counts of forcible confinement, and uttering threats.

Police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-6245.