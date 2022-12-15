Passenger airlifted to London hospital with head injury after serious Huron East collision

See more sharing options

One person was airlifted to hospital following a serious collision in Huron East, Ont., earlier this week.

On Wednesday, at 11:30 a.m., OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and an SUV on Morrison Line at Kippen Road.

Both vehicles were “heavily damaged” at the intersection, according to first responders.

The drivers and two passengers were treated for injuries on the scene while one passenger was airlifted to the London Health Sciences Centre for a head injury.

Investigators revealed that the driver of the SUV failed to stop at a stop sign at Kippen Road while they were travelling southbound on Morrison Line. The eastbound pickup truck collided with the passenger side of the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old man from London, has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act.