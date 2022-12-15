Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Dec. 15

Stress-free holiday travel tips, the Saskatoon Blades are ready for the Teddy Bear Toss, and Fezzick the cat needs a new home.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Dec. 15, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Tips for stress-free travel during the holidays
The upcoming holiday season will be the busiest for travellers since the start of the pandemic.
Travel advisor Barb Crowe has tips to help make travel as stress-free as possible during the holidays.
Saskatoon Blades gear up for the Teddy Bear Toss
It’s the time of year when you get to catch a Saskatoon Blades game and throw a stuffed animal onto the ice.
Teddy Bear Toss night is the first game back after the Christmas break and it’s going to be a great night as the Blades are off to their best start in franchise history.
Tyler Wawryk and forward Vaughn Watterodt tee up the game, what the Teddy Bear Toss means to the community, and who might just score the goal to start the toss.
Meet Fezzick the cat in Adopt a Pet
Fezzick is a two-year-old cat at the Saskatoon SPCA who needs a new home.
Jemma Omidian from the shelter says Fezzick is a cozy cat who is quiet and mellow.
She also expands on the need for short-term foster families to aid the shelter.
