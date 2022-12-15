Jeff Hohenkerk selected as new president and CEO of Campbellford Memorial Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Campbellford Memorial Hospital’s board of directors has selected Jeff Hohenkerk as the hospital’s next president and chief executive officer.

Hohenkerk, who has spent the previous decade as a vice-president at Quinte Health hospitals (Belleville, Trenton, Picton and Bancroft, Ont.) will begin his new roles on March 20, 2023 at the hospital in the Municipality of Trent Hills.

The board says Hohenkerk has more than 35 years of health-care industry experience. His portfolios included human resources, clinical services and partnerships, and since 2017 he has also served as Quinte Health’s chief transformation officer.

“As we navigate the ever-changing post-pandemic world, we were looking for an innovative leader with the experience and vision to guide CMH through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” said board chair Kevin Huestis. “Jeff’s extensive experience in hospital leadership and his commitment to rural healthcare made him the ideal candidate to lead CMH through and beyond these difficult times.”

Hohenkerk says he’s “humbled and thankful” to the board of directors for placing their confidence in him.

“CMH has an incredible team, and a lot to look forward to in the future,” he stated. “From developing new programs to better suit the needs of the communities we serve, to continuing to work towards a redeveloped hospital as part of a Campus of Care, there is a lot to be excited about and I could not be happier to take on this new opportunity.”

The board noted that during his time with Quinte Health, Hohenkerk provided clinical oversight, design and direction for the new Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital, which is expected to begin construction in 2024. He also provided leadership in the planning and design of multi-million-dollar capital projects throughout Quinte Health’s four hospital sites.

In October the hospital received 48 acres of donated land as part of its $150-million Campus of Care project, which aims to replace the aging 34-bed hospital, which has some sections that are nearly 70 years old. Officials have said the hospital is facing more than $25 million in repairs and replacements over the next 25 years.

“A project of this magnitude requires true collaboration and the unwavering support of the community,” said Hohenkerk. “I look forward to working with the CMH team, partners, and the Campbellford community to move the redevelopment project from the planning phase to shovels in the ground.”

The board of directors says an extensive nationwide search was launched to fill the hospital’s top leadership roles. For the past 13 months, Eric Hanna has held the roles on an interim basis following the abrupt departure of former CEO and president Margaret Beatty, who left just four months into the job.

“On behalf of the CMH board and staff, I want to thank Eric for stepping out of retirement to help stabilize our organization and lay a strong foundation for Jeff and our dedicated leadership team to build on going forward,” said Huestis.