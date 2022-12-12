Dr. Lynn Mikula named next president and CEO of Peterborough Regional Health Centre

Dr. Lynn Mikula will be the next president and CEO for the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, officials announced Monday.

Mikula will assume the new roles beginning March 31, 2023, replacing Dr. Peter McLaughlin, who in May announced he would be retiring after 17 years with PRHC, the last eight in the hospital’s top roles.

The hospital’s board of directors chose Mikula after an extensive stakeholder consultation and national recruitment process. Board chair Robert Gibson says Mikula brings a vast wealth of knowledge and experience to the roles.

Mikula first joined the surgical team at PRHC in 2011 as a staff general surgeon and four years later was appointed chief of surgery and took on the additional role of chair of the medical advisory committee in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

She currently holds the roles of executive vice-president, chief of staff and chief medical executive.

“Dr. Mikula embodies the qualities identified by our stakeholders as being vitally important in a hospital leader, and from the beginning of the process, she was a standout candidate,” stated Gibson.

“She is an experienced hospital leader and surgeon with an impressive career background, and she devotes a great deal of passion and energy to the health centre and its people. Her leadership as chief of staff has earned her widespread respect among her colleagues at the hospital, in the community and throughout the region, particularly over the last several years of the COVID-19 pandemic, through which she has been a strong, reassuring and highly-visible presence.”

Gibson said during the search for McLaughlin’s replacement, Mikula “ultimately demonstrated” she was the frontrunner to lead the hospital.

“I think what we can say about Dr. Mikula is that her energy, drive and vision for this organization were unmatched during the search process, and that her reputation and track record as a leader are second to none,” he said.

“She has an in-depth understanding of the current challenges in healthcare and a clear vision for acute healthcare in Peterborough, and she sees a path forward to a vibrant and exciting future for PRHC,” he added. “We are so pleased to have identified a candidate who embodies all of the qualities we and our stakeholders have been seeking, and to have found those qualities in an individual who has a strong, established history with PRHC and our community.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mikula, who lives in Peterborough with her husband and three children, says she’s “thrilled and honoured” to have been selected to lead the regional hospital.

“I am constantly inspired by the people of PRHC, who bring so much dedication, passion and skill to their work every day,” she said. “The last few years have had their challenges, but working together, I’m confident that we will emerge as a regional hospital that is leading the way with partnership, innovation, and above all, a focus on excellent care. I’d like to thank the board of directors for their confidence in my leadership and my vision. I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity.”

The hospital says Mikula earned her MD CM at McGill University, followed by surgical residency and fellowship at the University of Toronto. She has an MSc in cancer genetics from the University of Toronto and a master of management from McGill.

More to come.