Icy roads play a factor in fatal two-vehicle collision near Gilbert Plains

RCMP say a senior is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Western Manitoba.
It happened Monday just after 10 a.m. on Highway 5, west of Gilbert Plains.
A vehicle going east crossed the centre line, and collided with a semi-truck going west.
Trending Now
-
Subaru recalls nearly 14K vehicles in Canada over potential fire risk
-
Provinces must commit to health-care reform, Trudeau says as health systems strain
Trending Now
The driver of the truck, a 53-year-old man from Dauphin, wasn’t hurt, but the driver of the other vehicle, a 72-year-old woman from the RM of Grandview, was pronounced dead.
Icy conditions are believed to be a factor in the crash.
Comments