Investigations

Icy roads play a factor in fatal two-vehicle collision near Gilbert Plains

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 10:49 pm
RCMP logo View image in full screen
Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press file photo

RCMP say a senior is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Western Manitoba.

It happened Monday just after 10 a.m. on Highway 5, west of Gilbert Plains.

A vehicle going east crossed the centre line, and collided with a semi-truck going west.

The driver of the truck, a 53-year-old man from Dauphin, wasn’t hurt, but the driver of the other vehicle, a 72-year-old woman from the RM of Grandview, was pronounced dead.

Icy conditions are believed to be a factor in the crash.

