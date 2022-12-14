Menu

Canada

Vancouver Polar Bear Swim to return for 2023 after multi-year pandemic hiatus

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 10:39 pm
Participants take to the frigid waters of English Bay during the 93rd annual Polar Bear Swim in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday January 1, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Participants take to the frigid waters of English Bay during the 93rd annual Polar Bear Swim in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday January 1, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

For the first time in three years, Vancouverites of questionable sanity will gather at English Bay for a frigid dip in the ocean on New Year’s Day, as the organized Polar Bear Swim returns from a multi-year pandemic hiatus.

The event had been slated to return to its in-person format last year, but was switched to a “digital dip” at the last minute amid surging COVID-19 case numbers driven by the Omicron variant.

Read more: COVID-19 freezes out numerous B.C. polar bear swims for 2nd year

“It feels like it’s a new beginning,” Vancouver Park Board supervisor of aquatics Tony Syskakis told Global News.

“It’s a really nice way to start 2023. it’s been a tough year, and I think a fresh start is going to be a beautiful thing.”

Vancouver’s last in-person Polar Bear Swim, in 2020, was the 100th anniversary of the ritual known for brave souls and wacky costumes.

To mark the return of the in-person event, Syskakis said organizers will be bringing back some of the celebration-style entertainment they rolled out for the centennial — including food trucks and a DJ.

Read more: Vancouver Polar Swim organizers ask public to take an icy dip virtually

Indoor spaces will be available for people to change and warming tents will be available, but the park board recommends people arrive “swim ready.”

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m., with the program starting at 2 p.m. and the “official swim” at 2:30 p.m.

