‘Significant savings’: Price of gas in B.C. has dropped 30 cents a litre the past month

Just in time for holiday shopping: Falling gas prices.

Since the beginning of December, the price of gas per litre has fallen substantially across British Columbia.

For example, the website GasBuddy.com was reporting prices of $1.499 to $1.659 in Metro Vancouver on Wednesday. According to another website, CAA National, that’s down from November’s provincial monthly average of $1.884 per litre.

“Coast to coast, both Canada and the U.S. are seeing prices plummet,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, adding there have been very significant declines in the last five weeks.

“Prices in B.C. are down 30 cents a litre from a month ago, so a penny a litre a day. That’s a pretty good decline.”

De Haan said the national average as of Wednesday was $1.399 — 1.5 cents above the average one year ago.

“In the U.S., (average) prices are now lower than they were a year ago, and that’s where Canada is headed,” said De Haan.

“Keep in mind with Canada’s carbon tax, GST rates, it’s been a little bit more difficult for Canada to get under those year-ago metrics, but coast to coast in Canada, prices are down in every province.”

In B.C., this week’s provincial average of $1.577 per litre is up slightly from the average price one year ago of $1.502.

Still, that’s considerably cheaper than when prices were at $2.10 to $2.20 a litre earlier this year.

The long-term good news? These prices could be here for a while, with De Haan noting the price of oil has fallen to $71 a barrel — the lowest level well before Russia invaded Ukraine.

He also said refining capacities have finished their seasonal maintenance, which has helped boost production.

“This has helped push supply up,” said De Haan. “And that’s bringing prices down as well.”

Not surprisingly, B.C. still has the highest gas prices in the nation. Below are Wednesday’s provincial averages as of Wednesday:

B.C.: $1.577

Alberta: $1.277

Saskatchewan: $1.376

Manitoba: $1.499

Ontario: $1.349

Quebec: $1.459

Newfoundland and Labrador: $1.535

Prince Edward Island: $.1485

New Brunswick: $1.499

Nova Scotia: $1.411

Below are gas prices for various cities in B.C. on Wednesday, as per Gasbuddy.com:

Victoria: $1.519 to $1.599

Nanaimo: $1.539 to $1.559

Courtenay: $1.519 to $1.619

Vancouver: $1.539 to $1.619

Surrey: $1.539 to $1.619

Abbotsford: $1.449 to $1.529

Chilliwack: $1.479 to $1.529

Hope: $1.469 to $1.519

Kamloops: $1.499 to $1679

Vernon: $1.459 to $1.519

Kelowna: $1.419 to $1.499

Penticton: $1.509 to $1.599

Osoyoos: $1.619

Grand Forks: $1.579

Trail: $1.647 to $1.657

Cranbrook: $1.669 to $1.699

Revelstoke: $1.689 to $1.769

Williams Lake: $1.539 to $1.579

Prince George: $1.539 to $1.599

Fort St. John: $1.533 to $1.779

Terrace: $1.719 to $1.749

Said De Haan: “When you’re talking about a tank full of gas that’s $30 less than where it was in Canada compared to earlier this year, that’s significant savings.”

