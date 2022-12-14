Hamilton expecting ‘real thumping’ of winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Hamilton and most of southern Ontario is expecting to get hit by a wallop of winter weather Thursday.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell says the storm is expected to hit during a three- to four-hour stretch beginning in the 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. hour.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the area, saying that five centimetres of accumulation is likely.

Farnell says that all depends on when the storm hits.

“If that transition to snow happens earlier, we’ll get higher accumulations. If it happens a little later, we end up with more rain and less of the bad stuff.”

He says there will be more rain closer to Lake Ontario, but up on Hamilton Mountain or Halton Hills, there is a better chance to see freezing rain.

Farnell says it won’t last.

“Just some showers expected (Friday) morning, the high temperature 2 or 3 degrees (celsius) should be enough to melt a lot of the snow and ice mix that falls Thursday.

He says he still thinks there is a good chance southern Ontario has a white Christmas this year

“Throughout the week next week there will be some lake effect snow bands we’ll have to keep an eye on. Normally Hamilton doesn’t get the worst of those snow bands but one or two centimetres (of snow) is all it takes when it’s such a cold pattern.”

Farnell says it will be colder this weekend and colder still next week, ending with another possible round of snow right before Christmas.