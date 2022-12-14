Menu

Canada

Plane crashes near airport at Canadian Forces Base Goose Bay, in Labrador

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2022 1:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: December 14'
Global News Morning Halifax: December 14
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Police and military personnel say a civilian plane has crashed near the Canadian Forces Base Goose Bay airport, in Labrador.

Capt. Nicole Morrison, spokesperson for the base — known as 5 Wing Goose Bay — said in an email that members of the base’s 444 squadron were helping with the “medical transfer” of passengers involved in the crash.

Morrison said the crash occurred on Department of National Defence property and that 5 Wing is co-ordinating with first responders and the RCMP to respond.

Read more: Cause of August fatal plane crash north of Port Hope undetermined: Transportation Safety Board

RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland says the force first received word about the crash around 11:30 a.m. today.

Garland says the plane was not a commercial airline flight and that it crashed in “proximity” to the airport.

She says she did not know how many people were aboard the flight or whether there were any injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2022.

