Environment

First Nations, governments working to establish Indigenous protected area in Manitoba

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2022 1:03 pm
Caribou are shown in an undated handout photo. Four First Nations in Manitoba are working with the provincial and federal governments to establish a new Indigenous protected area in the Seal River Watershed. View image in full screen
Caribou are shown in an undated handout photo. Four First Nations in Manitoba are working with the provincial and federal governments to establish a new Indigenous protected area in the Seal River Watershed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Line Giguere, Wildlife Infometrics

Four First Nations in Manitoba are working with the provincial and federal governments to establish a new Indigenous protected area.

The groups announced Wednesday at the COP15 global biodiversity talks in Montreal that they are working together to assess the feasibility of a protected area in the Seal River Watershed in northern Manitoba.

Read more: Canada’s COP15 negotiator says business groups have role to play in biodiversity

The watershed is one of the world’s largest remaining ecologically intact watersheds and is a rich carbon sink.

It spans more than 50,000 square kilometres and the region is home to many at-risk species, including wolverines, polar bears, orcas and barren-ground caribou.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: COP15: Latest demonstration sees hundreds gather in Montreal city square

The four First Nations have ancestral lands in the watershed and have formed the Seal River Watershed Alliance.

The groups say protecting the area will also contribute to the vitality of the cultures, traditions and well-being of Indigenous people.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

