Economy

S&P/TSX composite up in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets also rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2022 11:52 am
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG

Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading as strength in the technology sector helped lead a broad-based gain, while U.S. stock markets were also higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index up 40.34 points at 20,063.80.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 200.11 points at 34,308.75. The S&P 500 index was up 24.55 points at 4,044.20, while the Nasdaq composite was up 68.07 points at 11,324.88.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite index barely budges Tuesday while U.S. stock markets rise

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.72 cents US compared with 73.82 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude contract was up US$1.54 at US$76.93 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 32 cents at US$6.62 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$2.50 at US$1,823.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$3.87 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

