Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP charge 26-year-old with drug trafficking

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 10:57 am
OPP have charged a Loyalist Township man with impaired driving. View image in full screen
OPP have charged a Loyalist Township man with impaired driving. Global News

Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police say a 26-year-old is facing drug trafficking charges after police say they seized $40,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl.

On Monday at 12:30 p.m., the OPP tactical response unit, with help from Barrie police, arrested a man in the New Tecumseth area.

Police say Leonardo Jones-Alleyne, 26, of Markham, is facing several charges related to possessing and trafficking drugs.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Snowfall prompts special weather statement for Barrie, Orillia and Midland areas

A warrant was also executed at a Markham residence with assistance from Caledon CSCU, Central Region emergency response team, and Central Region Canine.

Police seized over $36,000 in currency and $40,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl.

The man was held pending a bail hearing.

Advertisement
OPPFentanylCocaineDrug TraffickingBarrie PoliceNottawasaga OPPOntario Provincal PoliceNew Tecumsethmarkham manNottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers