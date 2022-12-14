OPP charge 26-year-old with drug trafficking

See more sharing options

Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police say a 26-year-old is facing drug trafficking charges after police say they seized $40,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl.

On Monday at 12:30 p.m., the OPP tactical response unit, with help from Barrie police, arrested a man in the New Tecumseth area.

Police say Leonardo Jones-Alleyne, 26, of Markham, is facing several charges related to possessing and trafficking drugs.

A warrant was also executed at a Markham residence with assistance from Caledon CSCU, Central Region emergency response team, and Central Region Canine.

Police seized over $36,000 in currency and $40,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl.

The man was held pending a bail hearing.