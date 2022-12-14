Middlesex OPP seek witnesses, video from September shooting at Sharon Creek

Middlesex County OPP are seeking video that can assist in an investigation into a shooting that occurred earlier this year.
On Sept. 4, at 12:15 a.m., emergency crews were called to the Sharon Creek Conservation Area for an individual in distress.
Read more: Fentanyl overdose caused 2020 sudden death in Strathroy-Caradoc
Read More
Officers located an individual who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending Now
-
Secret 2020 Privy Council Office memo found ‘active foreign interference network’ in 2019 election
-
Elon Musk is no longer the richest person in the world, says Forbes
Trending Now
The investigation is ongoing.
Police are looking for witnesses who might have been in the area of Sharon Drive on between Sept. 3, 11:30 p.m., and Sept. 4, 12:20 a.m. They’re also looking for dashcam video. Police can be reached at 1-888-310-1122.
Comments