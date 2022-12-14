Middlesex OPP seek witnesses, video from September shooting at Sharon Creek

Send this page to someone via email

Middlesex County OPP are seeking video that can assist in an investigation into a shooting that occurred earlier this year.

On Sept. 4, at 12:15 a.m., emergency crews were called to the Sharon Creek Conservation Area for an individual in distress.

Officers located an individual who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are looking for witnesses who might have been in the area of Sharon Drive on between Sept. 3, 11:30 p.m., and Sept. 4, 12:20 a.m. They’re also looking for dashcam video. Police can be reached at 1-888-310-1122.