Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Dec. 13

Coun. Darren Hill with project concerns, the new emergency wellness centre with Tribal Chief Mark Arcand and dealing with a liquid antibiotic shortage in Healthy Living.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Dec. 13, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Coun. Darren Hill on 2023 budget, downtown arena and new library
Ward 1 Coun. Darren Hill was the lone dissenting vote when city council approved the 2023 budget and property tax hike.
He also has concerns over a proposed downtown arena and the new library, and the costs associated with those projects.
He shares his thoughts on these issues in this interview with Chris Carr.
Saskatoon Tribal Council opens new wellness centre in Fairhaven
The Saskatoon Tribal Council opened a new emergency wellness centre in the city’s Fairhaven neighbourhood on Nov. 30.
Tribal Chief Mark Arcand has details on how many people are using the shelter and the feedback he has received from the community.
Critical shortage of liquid antibiotics: Healthy Living
A critical shortage of liquid antibiotics that is commonly prescribed for children’s infections is affecting antibiotic medicine.
That’s according to pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk, who looks at the shortage, the types of medicine affected and what is being done to address the shortage.
She also has some options for parents and caregivers to consider when children are sick and might need antibiotics.
