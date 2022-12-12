Man arrested after allegedly running Peel police car off the road

Send this page to someone via email

A man in Brampton has been arrested after he allegedly ran a police vehicle off the road.

Peel Regional Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. on July 30, police saw a man driving a stolen vehicle in the area of Hurontario Street and Country Court Boulevard.

“The accused made intentional contact with a police cruiser, causing it to leave the roadway and make good on his escape,” police alleged.

As a result of the incident an arrest warrant was issued.

On Nov. 29, Gauravdeep Singh of no fixed address was arrested. He faces several charges including two counts of dangerous operation and one count of flight from a police officer.

“It is a miracle that there were no serious injuries in this incident as this individual attempted to harm our officers,” deputy chief Marc Andrews said in a media release.