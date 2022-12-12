Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after allegedly running Peel police car off the road

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 9:53 pm
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man in Brampton has been arrested after he allegedly ran a police vehicle off the road.

Peel Regional Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. on July 30, police saw a man driving a stolen vehicle in the area of Hurontario Street and Country Court Boulevard.

“The accused made intentional contact with a police cruiser, causing it to leave the roadway and make good on his escape,” police alleged.

Trending Now
Trending Now

As a result of the incident an arrest warrant was issued.

Read more: Mississauga driver taken to trauma centre after colliding with light standard

On Nov. 29, Gauravdeep Singh of no fixed address was arrested. He faces several charges including two counts of dangerous operation and one count of flight from a police officer.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is a miracle that there were no serious injuries in this incident as this individual attempted to harm our officers,” deputy chief Marc Andrews said in a media release.

Crimepeel regional policeBramptonPeel RegionPRPHurontario streetCountry Court Boulevard
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers