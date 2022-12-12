Menu

Canada

N.B. to open Secretariat of Official Languages to oversee province’s language act

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2022 4:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: December 12'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: December 12
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers on Global New Brunswick.

The New Brunswick government is launching a Secretariat of Official Languages that will begin operating next year.

Premier Blaine Higgs says the secretariat will oversee the way the government carries out its duties under the Official Languages Act, which establishes New Brunswick as the only officially bilingual province in the country.

Read more: Proposed changes to language law will create ‘barriers’ for Indigenous people: AFN

Higgs says he is creating the new bureau in response to last year’s language act review, which released a series of recommendations to improve the government’s commitment to bilingualism.

The premier says the secretariat — unlike the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages — is not driven by complaints.

Read more: Advocates warn N.B. is breaking fragile social contract by reforming French immersion

Instead, the bureau will monitor and evaluate the way the government is implementing the language law, and develop ways the province can ensure that high-quality services are delivered in both official languages.

Higgs has been accused by francophone leaders across the province of not being sufficiently committed to bilingualism.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2022.

