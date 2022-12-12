Menu

Canada

Waterfront Toronto approves deal to develop land once slated for Sidewalk Labs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2022 10:24 am
Views of the Port Lands area from Cherry St. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj. View image in full screen
Views of the Port Lands area from Cherry St. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj. ALL

Waterfront Toronto says it has approved an agreement with two companies that will develop a swath of lakeside land a Google affiliate once hoped to turn into a high-tech neighbourhood.

The organization overseeing the city’s waterfront says the agreement with Dream Unlimited Corp. and Great Gulf Group. to develop the 12-acre neighbourhood known as Quayside was endorsed Thursday.

The companies together known as Quayside Impact Limited Partnership say the neighbourhood they will develop will be Canada’s largest all-electric, zero-carbon master-planned community.

Read more: Sidewalk Labs announces it’s no longer pursuing Toronto waterfront development

It will have more than 800 affordable housing units, with more than half being family-sized with at least two bedrooms.

Another 3.5 acres will feature a car-free green space stretching from Parliament Street to Bonnycastle Street and there will be a low-carbon development, including Canada’s largest tall-timber structure.

Waterfront Toronto’s announcement comes after Google affiliate Sidewalk Labs walked away from developing the land in May 2020 because of “unprecedented economic uncertainty.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press

