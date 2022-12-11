Menu

Canada

Winter Light Festival lighting up Lethbridge

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted December 11, 2022 9:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Winter Light Festival lighting up Lethbridge'
Winter Light Festival lighting up Lethbridge
The Winter Light Festival at Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden has returned, shining bright for its seventh year. Those who have visited this year’s display say it’s more magical than ever. Jaclyn Kucey has more.

The opening week of the Winter Light Festival at Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden saw more than 2,000 visitors.

“It’s absolutely breathtaking, just beautiful,” said festival-goer, Suzanne Buck.

“The ice sculptures are such a great addition,” said Jan Pawluk, another mesmerized visitor.

Read more: Key to keeping Christmas shopping on budget? Expert says plan ahead

It’s the seventh year of the festival and Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden’s marketing manager said it’s a unique experience.

“As soon as you come through the gates it’s just a magical feeling. We’ve had everything from proposals here to just date nights,” said Eric Granson. “The turnout has been fantastic and we just love seeing everybody enjoy the lights, whether it’s their first time or their seventh time.”

The lights themselves don’t have any meaning in Japanese culture, but Granson said, “What we do like to do to bring together in Japanese tradition is that friendship, and that staying close together during the holiday season; that’s something we really love to embrace here.”

The combination of bright lights and Japanese garden landscapes had first-time visitor Josiah Gadl starstruck.

“It was a celebration to me of the wonderful, diverse place that we live in,” said Gadl.

In total, more than 170,000 bulbs were used, and a new igloo dome experience was added to this year’s display.

Granson said with the new Bunka Centre and fire pits around the grounds, the festival won’t have to close as often as last year due to cold weather.

Read more: Climate change taking a toll on Christmas tree farming across Canada. Here’s how

“We’ll be staying open pretty much every night, so definitely dress warm accordingly.”

First-time visitor Myrna Doktorchik said it’s something you don’t want to miss. “It’s worth the admission and your time, just come down and see it — it’s beautiful.”

