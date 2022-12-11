Menu

U.S. News

13 children, 3 adults injured after Texas church bus accident

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 11, 2022 6:39 pm
Sixteen people, including 13 children, were injured on Sunday after a small church bus overturned near a Houston area apartment, according to authorities.

The bus, belonging to a Baptist church, rolled over and landed on its side after the driver tried to make a left turn in a northeast Harris County neighborhood around 12:30 p.m., said Lt. Simon Cheng, with the county’s sheriff’s office.

“We’re thankful that no one was seriously injured,” Cheng said.

Witnesses from an apartment complex told investigators the bus appeared to be speeding, Cheng said.

The 16 people on board the bus – 13 children and three adults – were taken to hospitals. The children were between the ages of 1 and 16.

It’s unclear how fast the driver was going, but the speed limit on the road was 30 mph (48 kph), Cheng said.

The driver is likely to be issued a citation but investigators are still determining if any charges could be filed in the case, Cheng said.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

