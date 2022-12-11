Menu

Canada

Another dog killed by coyote in Tri-Cities area, resident says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 11, 2022 6:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Another dog killed by coyote in Tri-Cities'
Another dog killed by coyote in Tri-Cities
For the second time in just over a month, a dog has been killed by a coyote in the Tri-Cities area. Julia Foy reports.

Another dog in the Tri-Cities area has been killed by a coyote, the second death in recent weeks.

John Bail was walking his three dogs on a trail near his Port Moody home Monday, when they suddenly encountered a coyote.

Cinder, Bail’s small 14-year-old dog fearlessly darted at the coyote.

Coquitlam family warning of aggressive coyotes after puppy killed

Unfortunately, it snatched the small dog and killed her.

Just over a month ago, a Coquitlam family’s puppy was killed by a coyote, just days after they brought it home.

Bail said he’s heartbroken by the loss. The dog belonged to his daughter who passed away in October. But, he’s not blaming the coyote for Cinder’s death.

“It isn’t because the coyotes are bad,” Bail said. “It’s because they’re too familiar with humans and people are throwing food into garbage cans.”

Charges pending against B.C. man accused of feeding black bears
Charges pending against B.C. man accused of feeding black bears

A B.C. Conservation Officer Service spokesperson confirmed there have been several coyote calls in the Port Moody area. They said a coyote was euthanized Wednesday.

The public is being reminded to keep garbage locked up, dogs on leashes, and to keep cats indoors.

West Vancouver teen chased by pack of coyotes
West Vancouver teen chased by pack of coyotes
