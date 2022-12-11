Eastern Canada to see ‘significant’ snow and heavy winds: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement and winter storm watch for several areas on the East Coast.

The agency says significant snowfall and strong winds are expected in parts of New Brunswick, including the Acadian Peninsula, Kent County, Moncton and the southeastern part of the province.

Environment Canada says those areas could see snowfall of up to 15 centimetres, with wind gusts reaching 80 kilometres per hour starting Tuesday night and through Wednesday afternoon.

The weather agency says a winter storm watch is in effect for several areas in Nova Scotia including Antigonish County, Pictou County, Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County starting Monday night until overnight Tuesday.

It says parts of the province could see heavy, wet snow totaling up to 20 centimetres or more, with accompanying winds of up to 80 kilometres per hour.

Environment Canada says Prince Edward Island’s Kings County, Queens County and Prince County could also see snowfall of up to 20 centimetres with winds reaching 80 kilometres per hour starting Tuesday into Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2022.