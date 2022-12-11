Snowfall travel advisories issued for GTA, much of central, southern Ontario

See more sharing options

Wintering conditions and snow are impacting roads in Toronto and across central, southern Ontario.

On Sunday morning, Environment Canada issued a series of weather advisories around the province warning of difficult winter travel conditions.

A weather advisory issued for the Peel and Halton area said between five and 10 centimetres of snow would fall, reducing visibility.

“Snow at times heavy will ease to flurries late today,” the warning read. “A thin layer of ice may be present underneath the snow due to freezing drizzle that fell this morning.”

Weather advisories were issued for 11 areas in southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, Muskoka, Peterborough, Durham, Kingston and Barrie. The southwestern portions of the province were largely excluded.

In a tweet, Toronto police warned drivers to slow down and “maintain a safe following distance.”