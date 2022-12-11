Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snowfall travel advisories issued for GTA, much of central, southern Ontario

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 11, 2022 12:43 pm
Passengers step off a streetcar during a snowy day in Toronto on Tuesday, Nov.15, 2022. Environment Canada is issuing its first winter weather travel advisory of the season for much of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area. View image in full screen
Passengers step off a streetcar during a snowy day in Toronto on Tuesday, Nov.15, 2022. Environment Canada is issuing its first winter weather travel advisory of the season for much of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Wintering conditions and snow are impacting roads in Toronto and across central, southern Ontario.

On Sunday morning, Environment Canada issued a series of weather advisories around the province warning of difficult winter travel conditions.

A weather advisory issued for the Peel and Halton area said between five and 10 centimetres of snow would fall, reducing visibility.

Read more: Strong winds knock out power as cold front sweeps through parts of Ontario

“Snow at times heavy will ease to flurries late today,” the warning read. “A thin layer of ice may be present underneath the snow due to freezing drizzle that fell this morning.”

Trending Now
Trending Now

Weather advisories were issued for 11 areas in southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, Muskoka, Peterborough, Durham, Kingston and Barrie. The southwestern portions of the province were largely excluded.

Story continues below advertisement

In a tweet, Toronto police warned drivers to slow down and “maintain a safe following distance.”

Toronto PoliceEnvironment CanadaSnowTPSOntario weatherMuskokaOntario snowOntario road conditions
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers