Crime

B.C. man among three accused of drug smuggling in Washington state

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2022 12:05 pm
Drugs found on a beach near Port Angeles, Wash., are shown in this police photo. A British Columbia man and two Americans face 10 years to life in prison if convicted of drug and money laundering charges laid against them in Washington state. View image in full screen
Drugs found on a beach near Port Angeles, Wash., are shown in this police photo. A British Columbia man and two Americans face 10 years to life in prison if convicted of drug and money laundering charges laid against them in Washington state. Clallam County Sheriff's Office

SEATTLE — A British Columbia man and two Americans face 10 years to life in prison if convicted of drug and money laundering charges laid against them in Washington state.

Forty-five-year-old Kevin Gartry of B.C., 32-year-old Erika Bocelle of Rhode Island and 65-year-old John Sherwood of Idaho face the charges after more than 180 kilograms of methamphetamine and fentanyl was found in duffel bags on a Washington state beach.

Read more: Surrey, B.C. truck driver gets 4 years in prison for smuggling meth across the border

A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington state says the three are accused of conspiracy to distribute and possession of drugs, and conspiracy to commit international money laundering.

The allegations came after beachcombers near Port Angeles, Wash., reported a black duffel bag with drugs inside.

A few days later, another seven duffel bags were found on a beach, with about 180 kilograms of methamphetamine and under a kilogram of fentanyl.

The statement says a grand jury returned the indictment after an extensive investigation by the FBI, Homeland Security, U.S. Border Patrol and RCMP.

All three accused remain in custody on unrelated charges.

Read more: Alberta man caught with 650kg of meth in waters between B.C., Washington state: police

CrimeRCMPFentanylBCFBIMethBC RCMPMoney launderingMethamphetamineHomeland Securitydrug smugglingsmuggling
© 2022 The Canadian Press

