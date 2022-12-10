Menu

Sports

World Cup 2022: FIFA charges Argentina for disorders during match against Netherlands

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 10, 2022 10:47 am
Click to play video: 'What’s in store for the World Cup quarterfinals?'
What’s in store for the World Cup quarterfinals?
Things are heating up in Qatar, as the World Cup quarterfinals get underway on Friday! To recap the tournament so far and look ahead at what's still to come, Vijay Setlur joins Antony Robart.

FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Argentina for its players’ actions during a contentious World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands.

The soccer governing body cited “order and security at matches” in its disciplinary code for charging the Argentina soccer federation.

Argentina substitutes and coaches encroached on the field as the game turned confrontational in the late stages as the Dutch scored two late goals to force extra time. There were more heated exchanges on the field after Argentina won the penalty shootout following the 2-2 draw.

Read more: FIFA fines Croatia soccer federation following verbal abuse of Canadian keeper

Lionel Messi was among a World Cup record 17 players or coaching staff members who were shown yellow cards during or after the game.

Team misconduct charges are routine for collecting five yellow cards in a game and disciplinary cases were opened against both Argentina and the Netherlands, FIFA said.

Both federations could get the same 15,000 Swiss francs fine ($16,000) that FIFA’s disciplinary panel imposed twice on Saudi Arabia at this World Cup for team misconduct.

Argentina will likely get a heavier fine for the separate disorder charge.

FIFA gave no timetable for verdicts, which have typically not been published before a team’s next game at this World Cup.

Argentina faces Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

