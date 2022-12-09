Raptors play the Lakers in cross-conference contest

See more sharing options

Los Angeles Lakers (10-13, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (12-12, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -7.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers visit OG Anunoby and the Toronto Raptors in a non-conference matchup.

The Raptors are 9-3 on their home court. Toronto ranks seventh in the league giving up only 109.8 points per game while holding opponents to 48.4% shooting.

The Lakers are 4-7 on the road. Los Angeles has a 4-12 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anunoby is scoring 19.1 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 13.8 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games for Toronto.

LeBron James is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 25.8 points, nine rebounds and 6.4 assists. Davis is averaging 25 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 109.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 121.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Juancho Hernangomez: out (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (toe), Precious Achiuwa: out (ankle).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (illness), Wenyen Gabriel: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.