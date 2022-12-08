Menu

Canada

Green Party of Manitoba lays down rules for leadership contest that will end in March

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2022 12:00 pm
Green Party of Manitoba Leader James Beddome at a leaders' debate at CBC in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Green Party of Manitoba Leader James Beddome at a leaders' debate at CBC in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Green Party of Manitoba is planning to elect a new leader March 26.

The party has laid out the rules for the campaign to replace James Beddome, who announced in the spring he would not seek another term.

Party members are to vote online and by mail-in ballot, and leadership hopefuls have to put up a $200 entry fee.

Candidates have until Feb. 24 to sign up members eligible to vote in the contest.

Read more: Manitoba Green leader James Beddome stepping down

The Greens have never won a seat in the legislature but have seen their vote share increase since Beddome became leader in 2008.

Beddome also increased the number of candidates running under the party banner in provincial elections and was the first Green leader invited to take part in televised leaders’ debates.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

