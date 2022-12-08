Green Party of Manitoba lays down rules for leadership contest that will end in March

Send this page to someone via email

The Green Party of Manitoba is planning to elect a new leader March 26.

The party has laid out the rules for the campaign to replace James Beddome, who announced in the spring he would not seek another term.

Party members are to vote online and by mail-in ballot, and leadership hopefuls have to put up a $200 entry fee.

Candidates have until Feb. 24 to sign up members eligible to vote in the contest.

The Greens have never won a seat in the legislature but have seen their vote share increase since Beddome became leader in 2008.

Beddome also increased the number of candidates running under the party banner in provincial elections and was the first Green leader invited to take part in televised leaders’ debates.

Story continues below advertisement