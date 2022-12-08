Man charged in August murder of 83-year-old Winnipeg resident

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the August death of an 83-year-old, police said.

Roman Demczyszak, 60, was arrested and charged Tuesday in the killing of Pajo “Paul” Radocaj, who was found dead Aug. 16 at a home on Cathedral Avenue.

Police said they believe the suspect and victim may have met each other through acquaintances when the fatal assault took place.

The homicide unit continues to investigate.