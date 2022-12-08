Menu

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Crime

Man charged in August murder of 83-year-old Winnipeg resident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 11:06 am
Police tape outside a home on Cathedral Avenue in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Police tape outside a home on Cathedral Avenue in Winnipeg. Global News

A Winnipeg man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the August death of an 83-year-old, police said.

Roman Demczyszak, 60, was arrested and charged Tuesday in the killing of Pajo “Paul” Radocaj, who was found dead Aug. 16 at a home on Cathedral Avenue.

Read more: Winnipeg police identify senior killed in Cathedral Avenue stabbing

Police said they believe the suspect and victim may have met each other through acquaintances when the fatal assault took place.

The homicide unit continues to investigate.

Winnipeg police investigating homicide on Cathedral Avenue
