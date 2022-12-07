Menu

Canada

Guelph, Waterloo area restaurants among OpenTable’s top 100 in Canada

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 5:20 pm
Cropped shot of a group of people making a toast at a dining table. View image in full screen
Cropped shot of a group of people making a toast at a dining table.

Some area restaurants are on a list of the top 100 restaurants in Canada.

The list is compiled by OpenTable, a network connecting 50,000 restaurants in more than 80 countries, and it consists of reviews made by more than one million diners between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022.

One restaurant on the list is located in Guelph: Earth to Table: Bread Bar on Gordon Street.

“It’s a testament of the work we’ve been doing over the years,” said Ben Ragetlie, general manager of Earth to Table: Bread Bar.

“It’s our commitment to the quality of the ingredients, and the quality of the experience for our guests.”

Read more: 9 restaurants from Guelph, Waterloo Region named among country’s best for brunch

Another restaurant is the Elora Mill Restaurant in Elora.

In Waterloo Region, the Charcoal Steak House in Kitchener and the Bauer Kitchen in Waterloo made the list.

Forty-eight restaurants in the top 100 are from Ontario.

In a news release, Matt Davis, country director at OpenTable, said, “This diner-generated reference guide stands apart from others because it’s a reflection of diners’ most beloved restaurants across the country. Only those who book via OpenTable and dine are able to leave a review.”

You can find the full list here.

GuelphKitchener newsGuelph NewsWaterlooRestaurantsKitchenerReviewOpenTabletop 100The Bauer KitchenCharcoal Steak HouseEarth to Table: Bread BarElora Mill Restuarant
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

