Setback for Dorval Technoparc as feds reject calls, petition to protect area

The federal transport minister and the Canadian government have rejected calls and a petition to protect lands north of Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

The Technoparc is an ecologically sensitive area that includes wetlands and is home to 200 species of birds and a refuge for monarch butterflies and other at-risk pollinators.

Calls to protect the area became heated last June when environmentalists were outraged to discover the airport mowed the land known as the monarch fields — a habitat that is essential to the survival of the butterfly.

“The government of Canada cannot unilaterally intervene to transform any airport lands under the management of the airport into a national urban park, in accordance with the terms of the lease,” statement from the transport minister says.

“However, it is important to note that the lease includes environmental protection requirements, and that the airport authority has demonstrated its commitment to the protection of the local ecosystem and its biodiversity.”

According to Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, just because the government isn’t responding to the petition, doesn’t mean it is not working on solutions to protect the land.

“We have launched consultations to include the monarch butterfly on the federal government’s endangered list,” Guilbeault said while speaking at COP 15 in Montreal.

“That will give us extra powers to protect the habitat of butterflies, notably on federal land, including land under the administration of Montreal airports.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also weighed in, adding that they will continue to work with all levels of government and the private sector to protect greenspace.

“Our economy, all of our activities rely on ecosystems that are healthy and resilient,” Trudeau said.

St-Laurent borough Mayor Alan DeSousa said he’s not too concerned, calling it a hiccup and adding he thinks a concrete plan will eventually be put into action.

“It is unacceptable for the federal government not to listen to local communities representing over four million people in the Greater Montreal region who all said the same thing with one voice,” DeSousa said.

The Montreal airport administration would not comment but tells Global News any construction project carried out on the airport site is subject to an environmental impact assessment, in accordance with the legislation in effect.