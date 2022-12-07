Menu

Crime

Niagara police seek suspect in connection with late-night stabbing in Welland, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 4:40 pm
A Toronto man is a suspect in a Welland, Ont., stabbing investigation. View image in full screen
A Toronto man is a suspect in a Welland, Ont., stabbing investigation. Global News

Niagara police are seeking a Toronto man in connection with a Tuesday night stabbing in Welland, Ont.

Investigators say the victim, a man in his 20s, was found by officers just before 11 p.m. suffering from serious stab wounds following an altercation at a residence in the area of McAlpine Avenue South and Hagar Street.

“The initial investigation determined that a male suspect had arrived in a vehicle and entered the basement of the home,” a Niagara Regional Police Service spokesperson said in a release.

“The suspect and the victim became involved in an argument that escalated to violence and the stabbing.”

Man facing charges after shooting inside Burlington, Ont. condo

Detectives say the suspect left the scene in a vehicle before authorities arrived.

The Toronto man, 24, is facing offences related to aggravated assault and failing to comply with a release order.

Police say he’s six feet tall with a slender build and black, braided hair a goatee and a moustache and a scar near his left eye.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

