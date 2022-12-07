Niagara police seek suspect in connection with late-night stabbing in Welland, Ont.

Niagara police are seeking a Toronto man in connection with a Tuesday night stabbing in Welland, Ont.
Investigators say the victim, a man in his 20s, was found by officers just before 11 p.m. suffering from serious stab wounds following an altercation at a residence in the area of McAlpine Avenue South and Hagar Street.
“The initial investigation determined that a male suspect had arrived in a vehicle and entered the basement of the home,” a Niagara Regional Police Service spokesperson said in a release.
“The suspect and the victim became involved in an argument that escalated to violence and the stabbing.”
Detectives say the suspect left the scene in a vehicle before authorities arrived.
The Toronto man, 24, is facing offences related to aggravated assault and failing to comply with a release order.
Police say he’s six feet tall with a slender build and black, braided hair a goatee and a moustache and a scar near his left eye.
Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.
