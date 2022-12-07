Niagara police seek suspect in connection with late-night stabbing in Welland, Ont.

See more sharing options

Niagara police are seeking a Toronto man in connection with a Tuesday night stabbing in Welland, Ont.

Investigators say the victim, a man in his 20s, was found by officers just before 11 p.m. suffering from serious stab wounds following an altercation at a residence in the area of McAlpine Avenue South and Hagar Street.

Media Release – NRPS Investigating Stabbing on McAlpine Ave. in Welland – SUSPECT WANTEDhttps://t.co/Euy4GV3M7n pic.twitter.com/fAqcDQ4ER8 — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) December 7, 2022

“The initial investigation determined that a male suspect had arrived in a vehicle and entered the basement of the home,” a Niagara Regional Police Service spokesperson said in a release.

“The suspect and the victim became involved in an argument that escalated to violence and the stabbing.”

Detectives say the suspect left the scene in a vehicle before authorities arrived.

The Toronto man, 24, is facing offences related to aggravated assault and failing to comply with a release order.

Police say he’s six feet tall with a slender build and black, braided hair a goatee and a moustache and a scar near his left eye.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.