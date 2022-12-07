Menu

Crime

2 teen boys charged after ‘intimate’ image of teen girl shared: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 2:50 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Three teens were arrested after an “intimate” image of a girl was shared among a group of teens last month, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police received a call about the incident on Nov. 30 which prompted them to conduct an investigation.

As a result, three teens were arrested. Two teen boys are charged with distributing intimate images and distributing child pornography.

A third teen, a girl, was also taken into custody and was facing similar charges but she has been diverted to a community program.

“The Waterloo Regional Police Service takes the sharing of intimate images without consent seriously,” a release from police warned.

“Someone could face charges if they possess an intimate photo or video made in a private setting and knowingly post it online or give it to another person, knowing that the individual in the image would not consent to it.”

Police said they would not be providing any further details about the case because of provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

