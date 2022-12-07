Zack Kassian returns with Coyotes to face Edmonton Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers will see a familiar face in an Arizona Coyotes jersey when the two teams meet at Rogers Place on Wednesday. (630 CHED Face-off Show at 6 p.m., game at 7:30 p.m.).

Zack Kassian returns to Edmonton for the first time since being traded to the Coyotes in July. Kassian played 412 games over seven seasons with the Oilers.

“Really enjoyed coaching Kass. He came to us and kind of rebuilt his career over time,” said Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft. “He was always somebody who worked very hard and was in elite shape.”

After making 47 saves in a 3-2 loss to Washington on Monday, Stuart Skinner will once again start in goal. It’s his third straight start and ninth in the last 12 games.

“I thought he had a really good training camp and he’s been steady all the way through,” said defenceman Brett Kulak. “It’s impressive what he’s doing and gives the whole team a lot of confidence.”

Winger Zach Hyman will return after missing Monday’s game. He was cross checked in the head by Montreal’s Joel Edmundson on Saturday.

“It’s a long season. You have to make sure you’re going to be good for the long run. I feel really good,” noted Hyman.

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Draisaitl – McDavid – Hyman

Janmark – Nugent-Hopkins – Yamamoto

Holloway – Hamblin – Puljujarvi

Kostin – Shore – Ryan

Nurse – Ceci

Kulak – Barrie

Broberg – Bouchard

Skinner