More transit funding coming to Guelph and Waterloo Region

Guelph and Waterloo Region are two of 107 municipalities in Ontario receiving funding for transit that had been impacted by COVID-19.

The funding is part of Phase 4 of the joint provincial-federal Safe Restart Agreement.

Premier Doug Ford made an announcement in Brampton on Wednesday committing $505 million in new funding for public transit to help address costs related to the pandemic.

Ford said in a statement that the additional funding will help deliver safe and reliable public transit for local communities both now and into the future.

Guelph’s share will be $2,647,075.

Mayor Cam Guthrie said the funding is imperative to ensure the city can continue to recover its ridership and get commuters to their destinations safely.

Waterloo Region will receive $8,550,625 in transit funding.