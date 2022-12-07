Menu

Canada

More transit funding coming to Guelph and Waterloo Region

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 12:35 pm
An ION train awaits its first passengers at the launch at Fairview Station on Friday June 21. View image in full screen
An ION train awaits its first passengers at the launch at Fairview Station on Friday June 21. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Guelph and Waterloo Region are two of 107 municipalities in Ontario receiving funding for transit that had been impacted by COVID-19.

The funding is part of Phase 4 of the joint provincial-federal Safe Restart Agreement.

Premier Doug Ford made an announcement in Brampton on Wednesday committing $505 million in new funding for public transit to help address costs related to the pandemic.

Ford said in a statement that the additional funding will help deliver safe and reliable public transit for local communities both now and into the future.

Guelph’s share will be $2,647,075.

Mayor Cam Guthrie said the funding is imperative to ensure the city can continue to recover its ridership and get commuters to their destinations safely.

Waterloo Region will receive $8,550,625 in transit funding.

