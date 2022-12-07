11 people charged and 33 stolen vehicles seized, Durham Regional Police say

See more sharing options

More than $2.5 million in stolen vehicles have been seized and 11 people have been arrested, Durham Regional Police (DRPS) say.

The force said the arrests were made in connection with a month-long joint police investigation known as Project Redstart.

The project was led by DRPS, and included the Gatineau Police Service and the Canada Border Services Agency.

“Project Redstart began in November 2022 and targeted organized vehicle theft networks, originating from the Montreal area, and operating throughout the Greater Toronto Area,” police said in a news release, adding that the project was initiated due to a “high number of vehicle thefts occurring daily” within the community.

According to police, the team arrested 11 people, laid 55 charged and seized 33 vehicles.

Police reminded the public to lock their vehicles, and not to store their keys near the front door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

“If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060,” police said.