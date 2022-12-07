Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

11 people charged and 33 stolen vehicles seized, Durham Regional Police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 11:57 am
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

More than $2.5 million in stolen vehicles have been seized and 11 people have been arrested, Durham Regional Police (DRPS) say.

The force said the arrests were made in connection with a month-long joint police investigation known as Project Redstart.

The project was led by DRPS, and included the Gatineau Police Service and the Canada Border Services Agency.

Read more: Man, woman arrested after series of robberies in Mississauga: police

“Project Redstart began in November 2022 and targeted organized vehicle theft networks, originating from the Montreal area, and operating throughout the Greater Toronto Area,” police said in a news release, adding that the project was initiated due to a “high number of vehicle thefts occurring daily” within the community.

Trending Now
Trending Now

According to police, the team arrested 11 people, laid 55 charged and seized 33 vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

Police reminded the public to lock their vehicles, and not to store their keys near the front door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

“If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060,” police said.

CrimeDurham Regional PoliceStolen VehicleCarjackingVehicle TheftStolen VehiclesDRPSvehicles stolenproject redstart
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers