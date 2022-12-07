Innisfil and Dufferin blanketed by fog early Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

With residents awakening to a not-so-clear morning Wednesday, Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the Innisfil and Dufferin region.

The thick mist covers Orangeville, Grand Valley, Southern Dufferin County, Shelburne, Mansfield, and Northern Dufferin County.

The national weather agency said people should expect the dense fog to lift throughout the morning.

But people are cautioned to be careful with visibility significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero in some cases.

Environment Canada said that if visibility is reduced while driving, motorists should turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance.