Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ottawa to unveil investment law reforms to address ‘national security concerns’

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Penticton, B.C. councillor to motion for pay parking pause

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 8:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Uproar over downtown Penticton paid parking'
Uproar over downtown Penticton paid parking
Uproar over downtown Penticton paid parking

A Penticton, B.C. business owner is pleading with the city to reevaluate downtown paid street parking, nearly two years after the program was introduced.

Ryan Oickle co-owns Gratify Foods on Main Street, and posted his frustrations to social media, gaining an overwhelming amount of support.

“My post was made not to pick fights with the city at all, just to ask them to reevaluate decisions,” said Oickle

“We’re hoping the city can kind of take all the feedback from over the time that we’ve had pay parking and reevaluate what’s working, what isn’t working. Maybe that seasonal aspect is more fitting for a small city like this, maybe a two-hour parking limit the way they had it before where they can still enforce it.”

Read more: Holiday shopping: Free parking returning to downtown Kelowna, B.C. on Saturdays in December

Story continues below advertisement

New city councilor Ryan Graham responded to the growing frustration by saying he plans to introduce a motion to pause paid street parking during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Trending Now
Trending Now

According to the council agenda, Graham is proposing that the paid parking program be suspended until March 31 of next year to allow time to discuss if this program should move forward.

He is also proposing that the previous two-hour parking limit be reinstated.

“I think what they’re proposing is actually a good middle ground where they do pause the paid parking throughout the slower, less touristy season, where people are, where businesses are depending more on local traffic,” said Oickle.

“I was excited to hear that council was listening to it, and hopefully they come up with the best solution for everybody involved.”

Click to play video: 'Pay parking irks merchants'
Pay parking irks merchants
south okanaganParkingMain Streetcity of pentictonpenticton city councilPay ParkingDowntown Businessdowntown pentictonRyan GrahamPenticton parkingGratify FoodsPenticton businessesPaid street parking
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers