Attack by stranger outside store in Kitchener sends man to hospital

A man was injured after being attacked by a stranger outside of a store in the Victoria Hills area of Kitchener on Monday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the man was walking outside of the store near Highland Road West and Lawrence Avenue at around 3:50 p.m. when the assault occurred.

Police say the victim needed to be taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack.

The suspect is described by police as a tall male in his 50s with a large build and black, graying hair. He was said to be wearing a dark jacket and fled the scene on a bicycle.

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.