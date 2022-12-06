Menu

Crime

Attack by stranger outside store in Kitchener sends man to hospital

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 9:43 am
Police tape is shown at the scene of a hydro vault fire in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. e Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown at the scene of a hydro vault fire in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. e Roy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A man was injured after being attacked by a stranger outside of a store in the Victoria Hills area of Kitchener on Monday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the man was walking outside of the store near Highland Road West and Lawrence Avenue at around 3:50 p.m. when the assault occurred.

Read more: 2 men with knives try to steal woman’s car as she pumps gas in Kitchener

Police say the victim needed to be taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack.

The suspect is described by police as a tall male in his 50s with a large build and black, graying hair. He was said to be wearing a dark jacket and fled the scene on a bicycle.

Read more: Toronto man charged after weekend stabbing in downtown Kitchener

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

