Crime

2 men with knives try to steal woman’s car as she pumps gas in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 9:03 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Over the weekend, two men tried to steal a car from a woman while she was pumping gas in Kitchener, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the incident occurred near Ottawa Street South and Fischer-Hallman Road at around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday night.

Read more: Man arrested after knife pulled at Kitchener bar

The woman was pumping gas into her vehicle when two men walked up to her and flashed knives while trying to get her car.

Police say she evaded the pair by fleeing to safety in the gas bar.

Read more: Toronto man charged after weekend stabbing in downtown Kitchener

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

