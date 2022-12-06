2 men with knives try to steal woman’s car as she pumps gas in Kitchener

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Over the weekend, two men tried to steal a car from a woman while she was pumping gas in Kitchener, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the incident occurred near Ottawa Street South and Fischer-Hallman Road at around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday night.

The woman was pumping gas into her vehicle when two men walked up to her and flashed knives while trying to get her car.

Police say she evaded the pair by fleeing to safety in the gas bar.

Read more: Toronto man charged after weekend stabbing in downtown Kitchener

Story continues below advertisement

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.