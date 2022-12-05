2 cats die in Vaughan, Ont. house fire, officials say

See more sharing options

Two cats have died after a fire in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday night, officials say.

Firefighters were called to a home on Martin Grove Road at around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a house fire.

Vaughan fire officials told Global News that crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the house. The fire was located in the home’s basement.

Two people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but will not require hospital treatment, firefighters said. Two cats perished as a result of the blaze.

Officials said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.