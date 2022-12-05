Peel police release suspect photo after 21-year-old woman killed in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Police have released a suspect image and description after a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed by a Mississauga gas station on Saturday night.

Peel Regional Police said they were called for reports of a shooting at around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday in the Creditview Road and Britannia Road West area.

Police said a woman had been shot “multiple times” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was named as Pawanpreet Kaur from Brampton.

In an update on Monday, police said the suspect was wearing a three-quarter-length jacket with a hood and dark winter boots.

They also wore dark pants, a dark toque and white gloves. Police said the suspect was smoking a cigarette and did not pull the hood over their face until “shortly before shooting the victim at close range.”

After reviewing interviews and video footage, police believe the suspect was on foot in the area around the gas station for three hours before the shooting.

“During that timeframe, the suspect was observed crossing over Britannia Road east of the intersection and crossing Creditview Road north of the intersection,” police said.

After the shooting, the suspect was seen running west across Creditview Road, then west on Britannia Road and west onto Camgreen Circle.