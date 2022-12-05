Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

At least one Chinese ‘secret police station’ based in Vancouver, civil rights group says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2022 6:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Feds aim to curb foreign influence'
Feds aim to curb foreign influence
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces questions about China allegedly interfering in Canada's 2019 federal election, the federal government is considering creating a foreign agent registry. Mackenzie Gray explains the potential implications of this strategy.

A Spanish civil rights group says Vancouver has at least one secret police station operated by Chinese authorities.

The group Safeguard Defenders said in a report in September that there were Chinese police operations around the world, including three in Toronto, and an updated report names another 48 locations.

Safeguard Defenders — a not-for-profit human rights group — says two of the new locations are in Canada: one in Vancouver and the second unknown.

Read more: Canadians need to be ‘reassured’ about foreign interference concerns: Trudeau

The group’s previous report alleges employees from the overseas police system use intimidation and threats to enforce the “involuntary” return of immigrants back to China for persecution.

No one from the Chinese Embassy was immediately available for comment on the new information, but it has previously described the offices as volunteer-run service stations to process things like driver’s licences.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The report says the newly documented Vancouver-based police station is being operated by authorities from Wenzhou, a port and industrial city in China’s Zhejiang province.

Click to play video: 'Did alleged foreign interference impact election results? Trudeau says ‘no’'
Did alleged foreign interference impact election results? Trudeau says ‘no’

It says most of the newly documented stations were set up starting in 2016, directly refuting the government of China’s previous statements that the operations were started in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“New information shows at least one illegal ‘persuasion to return’ operation run through the Wenzhou station in Paris, France; and at least 80 cases where the Nantong overseas police system assisted in the capture and/or persuasion to return operation,” the report says.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last month that at the G20 summit in Indonesia, he raised the issue of interference directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who later berated him for informing media about their conversation.

Advertisement
VancouverChinaCanadaCanada ChinaChinese police stationChinese secret police station canadaVancouver Chinese police station
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers