New inclusive playground coming to Barrie’s Painswick Park

Children with different disabilities will soon have a new inclusive playground designed for everyone in Barrie’s Painswick Park.

The new inclusive playground is part of Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart Charities honouring the company’s 100th anniversary.

The new park, in partnership with the City of Barrie, is a part of Jumpstart’s Inclusive Play Project, which focuses on removing accessibility barriers to sport and play.

“Everything about this playground is special, starting with its location in south Barrie, which, in addition to being a significant place for the Billes family, is a community that will benefit from having access to this inclusive play space,” said Doug Waldie, president of the Canadian Tire Dealers’ Association.

At more than 21,000 square feet, the playground will host a variety of imaginative and inclusive features that accommodate sensory, physical and cognitive disabilities, enabling kids of all abilities to play side by side.

“We’re grateful to the Canadian Tire Dealers’ Association and Jumpstart in helping establish this project in our community and being able to provide a safe and inclusive space for children to play,” said Alex Nuttall, mayor of Barrie.

“It’s crucial to ensure that everyone feels included, and this new playground provides amazing opportunities for kids of all abilities to play together.”

Already a community hub for recreation, Painswick Park is home to baseball, soccer and tennis facilities and is currently being redeveloped by the City of Barrie to add pickleball courts, among other improvements.

“Jumpstart and the CTDA’s generous contributions complement the park improvements the City started earlier this summer, allowing us to build out a robust, accessible park in south-east Barrie that keeps all residents active and healthy at all stages of life,” said Sergio Morales, councillor of Ward 9.

Construction of the Muriel and A.J. Billes Family Playground and the other enhancements at Painswick Park are expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.