Entertainment

‘Coyote’ takes home best feature, best performance awards at Whistler Film Festival

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2022 1:55 pm
Katherine Jerkovic accepts the award for Best Canadian First Feature Film for "Roads in February" during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival Awards Ceremony on Sunday, September 16, 2018. Jerkovic's movie "Coyote" was the big winner at the Whistler Film Festival. View image in full screen
Katherine Jerkovic accepts the award for Best Canadian First Feature Film for "Roads in February" during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival Awards Ceremony on Sunday, September 16, 2018. Jerkovic's movie "Coyote" was the big winner at the Whistler Film Festival. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Montreal-educated filmmaker Katherine Jerkovic’s movie “Coyote” was the big winner at the Whistler Film Festival.

The film about a widower asked to take care of a grandson he didn’t know he had took home the $35,000 Borsos award for best Canadian feature.

The film’s star, Jorge Martinez Colorado, received the best performance in a Borsos competition film award for what jurors described as a “masterful, heartbreaking and uplifting performance.”

Meanwhile, Joëlle Desjardins Paquette was awarded best director of a Borsos competition film for “Rodeo,” while best screenplay of a Borsos competition film went to Guillaume Lambert for “Niagara.”

David Schuurman scored the best cinematography award for “Polaris,” and Arthur Tarnowski snagged the best editing award for “The 12 Tasks of Imelda.”

The Whistler Film Festival ran from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, and films will be available to stream online across Canada until Jan. 2.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

