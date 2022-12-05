Mother of Emma Fillipoff talks about her daughter’s disappearance a decade ago

Send this page to someone via email

Shelley Fillipoff continues the search for her daughter, Emma Fillipoff.

It has been a 10-year journey; Emma Fillipoff went missing on November 28, 2012.

“So my daughter, Emma, who was 26 at the time, had moved to Victoria B.C.,” said Fillipoff.

Fillipoff says she had been getting upsetting phone calls from Emma in the days leading up to her disappearance.

“She had called me, very distressed, and had asked me to come out West and give her a hand, she wanted to move back home,” said Fillipoff.

The morning of her disappearance, a friend called police because he was concerned.

“She seemed distressed, disoriented, she just didn’t seem herself, like the woman that he knew,” said Fillipoff.

Police checked on Emma but let her go because she didn’t appear to be a danger to herself or anyone else.

“And that was 10 years ago as of Monday, and nobody has ever seen or heard from her again,” said Fillipoff.

A six-part docuseries by Bayberry Films is being produced about Emma’s disappearance and is called Barefoot in the Night: The Search for Emma Fillipoff.

Kimberly Bordage is the docuseries’ director and producer, and has been working with Shelley Fillipoff since 2015.

Bordage says the docuseries is about keeping Emma Fillipoff’s disappearance in the public ey.

“The hope is that it will shake the tree somehow in the search for Emma and hopefully find some answers,” said Bordage.

Victoria police have also released an artist’s sketch of what Emma could look like now.

“It just takes one person, it just takes one person to see her and let us know,” said Fillipoff.

At this point, there isn’t a date set for the release of the docuseries but a trailer is now available.