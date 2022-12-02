Menu

Canada

Imagine Van Gogh extends exhibit in London, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 2:49 pm
imagine van gogh exhibit View image in full screen
An undated photo from an Imagine Van Gogh exhibit. Laurence Labat

As public interest continues in London, Ont., for the Imagine Van Gogh immersive exhibit, the company announced that the exhibit will be extended for an additional three weeks at 100 Kellogg Lane.

Originally scheduled to pack up on Jan. 8, the exhibit is now running until Jan. 29, as over 40,000 tickets have been sold in the Forest City since October.

Read more: Immersive ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ exhibit comes to London, Ont.

The exhibit, created by artistic directors Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, includes 200 of Van Gogh’s paintings that are projected in fine detail on walls. It features classic pieces of work such as Starry Night, as well as lesser-known works by van Gogh.

An undated photo from the Imagine Van Gogh exhibit. View image in full screen
An undated photo from the Imagine Van Gogh exhibit. Laurence Labat

It was first presented by Encore Productions in France and has gone on to tour worldwide with stops in Vancouver, Edmonton, and now an ongoing stay in London.

Tickets are available online at  imagine-vangogh.com.

–With files from Global News’ Kelly Wang.

 

