Imagine Van Gogh extends exhibit in London, Ont.

As public interest continues in London, Ont., for the Imagine Van Gogh immersive exhibit, the company announced that the exhibit will be extended for an additional three weeks at 100 Kellogg Lane.
Originally scheduled to pack up on Jan. 8, the exhibit is now running until Jan. 29, as over 40,000 tickets have been sold in the Forest City since October.
The exhibit, created by artistic directors Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, includes 200 of Van Gogh’s paintings that are projected in fine detail on walls. It features classic pieces of work such as Starry Night, as well as lesser-known works by van Gogh.
It was first presented by Encore Productions in France and has gone on to tour worldwide with stops in Vancouver, Edmonton, and now an ongoing stay in London.
Tickets are available online at imagine-vangogh.com.
–With files from Global News’ Kelly Wang.
