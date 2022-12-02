Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Barrie lifts on street parking fees for downtown core during holiday season

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 2:44 pm
Downtown Barrie Ont., rainbow crosswalk in winter. Nov., 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Downtown Barrie Ont., rainbow crosswalk in winter. Nov., 19, 2022.

The City of Barrie, Ont., is trying to support downtown businesses by offering free parking for all on-street spaces for the rest of the year.

The move does not include municipal lots or the Collier Street Parkade.

Downtown on-street parking is limited to a two-hour maximum year-round.

All downtown parking options are free after 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, all day on weekends, and on statutory holidays.

“Barrie’s downtown offers a heartfelt urban experience through a variety of unique, independent businesses and vibrant, exciting events,” city staff said.

Read more: City of Barrie restricts overnight street parking in winter months

Downtown Barrie’s 2022 Noella Festival is happening now and features the Barrie Rotary Festival of Trees and the Noella Tree + Wreath Lot.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

On-street parking is still not permitted from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. within the Downtown Business Improvement Area from Dec. 1 through to Mar. 31 for snow removal.

Overnight parking is also not permitted during this time in any hybrid parking lots, waterfront parking lots, or waterfront on-street from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m.

For details about parking, people can find more information on the City of Barrie website.

Click to play video: 'Inflation making holiday shoppers more cautious'
Inflation making holiday shoppers more cautious
ParkingBarrieCity Of BarrieBarrie OntarioFree parkingdowntown barrieOn Street ParkingBarrie parkingParking in barrieNoella Festivaldecember free parking
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers