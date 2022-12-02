City of Barrie lifts on street parking fees for downtown core during holiday season

The City of Barrie, Ont., is trying to support downtown businesses by offering free parking for all on-street spaces for the rest of the year.
The move does not include municipal lots or the Collier Street Parkade.
Downtown on-street parking is limited to a two-hour maximum year-round.
All downtown parking options are free after 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, all day on weekends, and on statutory holidays.
“Barrie’s downtown offers a heartfelt urban experience through a variety of unique, independent businesses and vibrant, exciting events,” city staff said.
Downtown Barrie’s 2022 Noella Festival is happening now and features the Barrie Rotary Festival of Trees and the Noella Tree + Wreath Lot.
On-street parking is still not permitted from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. within the Downtown Business Improvement Area from Dec. 1 through to Mar. 31 for snow removal.
Overnight parking is also not permitted during this time in any hybrid parking lots, waterfront parking lots, or waterfront on-street from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m.
For details about parking, people can find more information on the City of Barrie website.
