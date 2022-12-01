Okanagan weather: Temperatures colder than usual this weekend

See more sharing options

Environment Canada is forecasting colder temperatures than normal this week for B.C.’s Southern Interior.

According to the national weather agency, normal temperatures for the region during the first week of December include a daytime high of around 0 C and an overnight low of -6 C.

However, this week’s forecast has daily highs between -6 C and -10 C and overnight lows between -11 C and -17 C.

In other parts of B.C., the northern half of the province will see even colder temperatures.

Prince George, for example, can expect highs of around -18 C with overnight lows of around -23 C, while the forecast for Fort Nelson calls for a high of -26 C for Thursday, with the mercury falling to -30 overnight.

Yikes. Risk of frostbite in the north. https://t.co/iK6XyggmUD — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) December 1, 2022

Along the coast, there are Arctic outflow warnings for Whistler and the Fraser Valley plus the Central and North Coast, where wind chill values are expected near -20.

Below are the local forecasts.

Salmon Arm

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud with winds gusting between 30-50 km/h. High: -9 C. Low: -16 C. Windchill: Near -20.

Friday: Sunny with increasing cloudiness, plus a 60 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: -8 C. Low: -13 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud. Clear skies overnight. High: -9 C. Low: -14 C.

Sunday: Sunny during the day, cloudy at night. High: -11 C. Low: -17 C.

Monday: Cloudy. High: -11 C. Low: -13 C.

Vernon

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud with winds of 20 km/h. High: -10 C. Low: -16 C. Windchill: Near -19.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud, with periods of snow overnight. High: -10 C. Low: -13 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud. Clear skies overnight. High: -10 C. Low: -12 C.

Sunday: Sunny during the day, cloudy at night. High: -11 C. Low: -17 C.

Monday: Cloudy. High: -10 C. Low: -11 C.

Kelowna

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud with winds of 20 km/h. High: -10 C. Low: -16 C. Windchill: Near -19.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud, with periods of snow overnight. High: -10 C. Low: -13 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud. Clear skies overnight. High: -10 C. Low: -12 C.

Sunday: Sunny during the day, cloudy at night. High: -11 C. Low: -17 C.

Monday: Cloudy. High: -10 C. Low: -11 C.

Penticton

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud with winds gusting between 20-40 km/h. High: -7 C. Low: -11 C. Windchill: Near -16.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud, with periods of snow overnight. High: -6 C. Low: -13 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud. Clear skies overnight. High: -10 C. Low: -12 C.

Sunday: Sunny during the day, cloudy at night. High: -11 C. Low: -17 C.

Monday: Cloudy. High: -10 C. Low: -11 C.

Osoyoos

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud with winds gusting between 20-40 km/h. High: -7 C. Low: -11 C. Windchill: Near -16.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud, with periods of snow overnight. High: -6 C. Low: -13 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud. Clear skies overnight. High: -10 C. Low: -12 C.

Sunday: Sunny during the day, cloudy at night. High: -11 C. Low: -17 C.

Monday: Cloudy. High: -10 C. Low: -11 C.