Barrie Food Bank looking at highest target yet for holiday campaign

With demand in the community at an all-time high, the Barrie Food Bank is looking to raise more money and food than in years past for the Holiday Campaign 2022.

The food bank is looking to raise over $350,000 and collect 200,000 pounds of food to help those in need.

The campaign kicked off Thursday, Dec. 1 and will run until the end of the month.

Food bank officials say demand is up 50 per cent compared with last year.

“This is the largest market we’ve ever had, and that’s a reflection of the increase in clients that we’ve been seeing over the last six months or more,” said Sharon Palmer, food bank executive director.

More than 3,500 individuals visited the food bank in November, with its expanding hours.

The food bank said 35 per cent of individuals receiving food are children, and the number of seniors coming to the food bank has quadrupled since 2019.

The high rent, food and gas cost have driven more people on low wages or fixed incomes to seek food support.

“From a food perspective, the key items that we’re looking for this year are things like canned meat, cereal, peanut butter, canned soups, stews, supplements like Ensure and healthy kids’ snacks,” Palmer said.

She said they are also looking for toiletries, feminine hygiene products and diapers, while the money raised will go towards purchasing perishable food items.

Financial donations can be made on the Barrie Food Bank’s website, or cheques can be mailed to P.O. Box 145, Barrie Ontario L4M 4S9, or delivered to 42 Anne Street S., Unit 2, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The food bank said tax receipts could be provided.

Food donations can be made at most local grocery stores.